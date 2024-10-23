Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with Innovation and Support!

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 has successfully concluded in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in empowering women entrepreneurs across the region. Sponsored by the Women Cell of the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department of Assam and executed by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC), the event took place at NEDFi House and witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspiring women entrepreneurs.

With over 1,500 registrations, the Ideathon attracted a diverse array of ideas, with 587 innovative proposals being shortlisted. These ideas spanned various domains, including technology solutions and unique products that reflect Assam’s rich culture and heritage. The competition provided a platform for participants to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, encouraging a culture of innovation among women in Assam.

The event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony, where winners were awarded substantial monetary prizes aimed at helping them turn their ideas into reality. The first prize winner received Rs. 1,50,000, the second prize was awarded Rs. 1,00,000, and the third prize was given Rs. 75,000. These prizes are expected to provide a significant boost to the winning entrepreneurs as they embark on their business journeys.

Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, was present at the event and addressed the gathering. He commended the efforts of the women entrepreneurs and highlighted the vital role of entrepreneurship in propelling socio-economic development in the state. Dr. Chakravarthy reassured the participants of the government’s unwavering support to create a conducive environment for women-led businesses. He expressed optimism that the ideas selected during the Ideathon would not only contribute to Assam’s economy but also inspire a new generation of women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The Managing Director of NEHHDC, Brig. Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), also spoke at the event, expressing admiration for the innovative concepts presented by the participants. He emphasized NEHHDC’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through capacity building, resource access, and marketing assistance. The organization aims to ensure that these budding entrepreneurs have the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in their ventures.

Additionally, Dr. Sriparna B Baruah, an Advisor at NEHHDC, highlighted the importance of mentorship in transforming innovative ideas into successful enterprises. She announced plans for a dedicated mentorship and incubation program that will be launched soon to support participants. This program will provide them with access to expert guidance, training, and market linkages, which are crucial for the sustainability and growth of their businesses.

Manjurani Gogoi Talukdar, the Joint Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department of the Government of Assam, also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. She noted that the department would continue to provide necessary resources and platforms to help women succeed in their business endeavors.

The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 not only celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit of women in Assam but also underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women-led businesses. The event has set a precedent for future initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among women and has opened doors for collaboration and support within the entrepreneurial community in Assam.

Overall, the Ideathon has left a positive impact on the participants, instilling a sense of hope and determination as they strive to make their mark in the business world. With the support of the government and organizations like NEHHDC, the future of women entrepreneurship in Assam looks promising.