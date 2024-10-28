Fit India Freedom Run 5.0: Guwahati Refinery Rallies for Health and Wellness

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: Guwahati Refinery recently organized the Fit India Freedom Run 5.0, an event promoting health and fitness from Kharghuli Bihu field to Sector II field in Noonmati. The initiative drew over 200 participants, including Guwahati Refinery employees, their families, children, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), AISF, and Home Guards. The run was organized in response to instructions from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as part of the broader Fit India Freedom Run campaign. This year’s theme emphasized “Swachhta and Swasthya,” highlighting the dual goals of cleanliness and wellness.

Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, IAS, officially flagged off the run, accompanied by Guwahati Refinery’s Chief General Manager and Refinery Head PK Basumatary, along with several other senior officials. The presence of the District Commissioner lent added significance to the event, as he addressed the participants, underscoring the importance of incorporating regular exercise, like walking and running, into daily life for better overall health. Sattawan expressed that such events not only foster physical fitness but also reinforce a community-wide commitment to healthier living practices.

The Fit India Freedom Run, which began in 2020, was initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to honor the spirit of Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti by promoting physical activity nationwide. Through this campaign, which spans annually from October 2 to October 31, the Ministry encourages citizens across India to embrace regular walking and running as integral aspects of their lifestyle. The initiative has grown into a recurring event with the intention of making exercise and fitness part of everyday life. A press release confirmed that this year’s Fit India Freedom Run aligns with previous efforts by the ministry to bring fitness and health awareness to the forefront of national discussions.

Reflecting on the ongoing campaign, officials noted that the Fit India Freedom Run symbolizes both a personal and community commitment to staying active and fit. For Guwahati Refinery, the Freedom Run underscores a broader corporate commitment to promoting health and wellness among employees and the local community. This year’s route along the scenic Kharghuli to Noonmati stretch provided a refreshing experience for participants and an opportunity to engage with nature while advocating for fitness.

The turnout highlighted the enthusiasm within the community for activities that combine physical well-being with social responsibility. Both senior officials and participants expressed satisfaction with the event, lauding the Fit India initiative as a timely reminder to prioritize fitness as part of a balanced, healthy lifestyle. The refinery intends to continue supporting such initiatives in alignment with national objectives and the company’s own focus on employee well-being.