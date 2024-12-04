28th Annual Natasurya Drama Festival begins in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: The Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, has inaugurated the 28th Annual Natasurya Drama Festival, a five-day cultural extravaganza running from December 2 to 6 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, is hosting the 28th Annual five-day Natasurya Drama Festival from Dec 2 to 6 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.”

The Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, is hosting the 28th Annual five-day Natasurya Drama Festival from Dec 2 to 6 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.



This prestigious event will showcase exceptional theatrical productions… pic.twitter.com/83kQVdmYfC — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 4, 2024

This year’s festival, aimed at celebrating Assam’s rich theatrical heritage, features a diverse lineup of performances from renowned theatre groups across the state.

The opening day witnessed a grand inauguration ceremony, followed by the performance of “Molokhu” presented by Chukreshwari Ekak, with acclaimed director Bhaskar Bora at the helm.

Over the next few days, audiences will be treated to various plays such as “Aghu Sakhoni,” “Adha Ankha Chobi,” “Halir Manuh,” and “Ujjanoli.”

- Advertisement -

“This prestigious event will showcase exceptional theatrical productions and cultural performances”, the CMO added.

Additionally, each play promises to captivate viewers with its unique storytelling, rich cultural elements, and powerful social themes.

The CMO further invited citizens to participate in this prestigious event and support the vibrant celebration of Assamese art and culture.

“All are encouraged to participate and support this celebration of art and culture”, the CMO further stated.