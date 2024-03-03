Artisans Get Equipments And Tool-Kits Under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: In a significant boost to village industries in Assam, Manoj Kumar, chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), distributed essential equipments and tool-kits to artisans under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana.

- Advertisement -

The distribution ceremony was held at the campus of Mahapurusha Srimanta Shankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Rupnagar, Guwahati marked a commitment to empower rural communities and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit & Atmanirbhar Bharat (Developed & Self-reliant India).”

Addressing the participants, KVIC, Manoj Kumar reiterated that in the last 9 years under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Khadi and Village Industry (KVI) Sector has witnessed significant growth by turnover surpassing Rs. 1.34 lakh crore and generating over 9.50 Lakh new jobs; which is a testament to the Government’s commitment to the welfare of Khadi artisans. He emphasized that this success can be attributed to “Modi Ki Guarantee,” reflecting the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to their well-being.

Manoj Kumar, chairman, KVIC said, KVI Sector aim to save traditional industries in rural areas and improve the livelihoods of poor artisans, including Tribes, Hilly Areas, particularly SC/ST and Women. These artisans experiencing a notable transition, with increased livelihoods and employment aligning with the Government’s strong dedication for the well-being of Khadi artisans to empower the masses aligning with “Viksit & Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

He further added that, Khadi has become a symbol of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the torch-bearer of taking ahead the development of KVIC. The KVIC has been continuously working on the vision of Prime Minister to create sustainable employment opportunities even in the remote areas of Assam. KVIC in Assam, plays an important role for achieving these targets. In the year 2022-23, Khadi Institutions in Assam achieved remarkable growth, with the Production of Rs.15.36 crore and sales of Rs. 20.17 crores by providing employment to 10,010 artisans.

- Advertisement -

Manoj Kumar, chairman, KVIC mentioned that, Margin Money distribution of worth Rs.53.15 crore to 2001 beneficiaries under PMEGP created 16008 employment opportunities in Assam till date in this financial year. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KVIC is actively contributing to the Indian economy by offering self-sustainable employment opportunities.

In his concluding remarks, he highlighted that, Prime Minister’s vision for Khadi extends far beyond fabric, weaving a future of self-reliance for local artisans and entrepreneurs. Through initiatives like PMEGP, MMDA, KRDP, Work-Shed, etc Khadi is not just thriving, but generating substantial employment and economic empowerment. The commitment of KVIC to globalize Khadi ensures that, this emblem of national pride will continue to be woven into a brighter future for generations to come.

On this occasion he also inaugurated several training courses like Beautician Course which will be participated by 52 Students, Agarbatti Course which has 38 Students, Computer Course of 50 Students and Bee-Keeping Course where 12 Students are participating.

This event was also attended by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA Guwahati East, officials of KVIC and Govt of Assam along with artisans, served as a testament to the transformative potential of Khadi.