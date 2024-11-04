Assam CM announces Rs 278-cr Ekta Mall in Guwahati by 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Ekta Mall in Guwahati is currently under development and is expected to be completed by 2025, a press release said on Monday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The #EktaMall in Guwahati is taking shape and is expected to be completed by 2025.”

He explained that this Rs 278-crore project, spanning an area of 38,713 square meters, will showcase products from all districts of Assam, as well as from every state in the country.

Additionally, he noted that upon completion, the mall will stand as a symbol of national unity.

“Once ready, it will stand as a hallmark of national integration”, Sarma further stated.