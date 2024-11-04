29 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Assam CM announces Rs 278-cr Ekta Mall in Guwahati by 2025

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "The #EktaMall in Guwahati is taking shape and is expected to be completed by 2025."

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Ekta Mall in Guwahati is currently under development and is expected to be completed by 2025, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The #EktaMall in Guwahati is taking shape and is expected to be completed by 2025.”

Related Posts:

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1853346598811480538

He explained that this Rs 278-crore project, spanning an area of 38,713 square meters, will showcase products from all districts of Assam, as well as from every state in the country.

“This ₹278cr project, spread over 38,713 Sq. mts will house products from all districts of Assam and all States of the country”, he added.

Additionally, he noted that upon completion, the mall will stand as a symbol of national unity.

- Advertisement -

“Once ready, it will stand as a hallmark of national integration”, Sarma further stated.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Along urges educated individuals to work, calls for responsible social...

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India