32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Bids Farewell to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Raj Bhawan to bid farewell to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and First Lady Anita Kataria, expressing gratitude for their support and guidance.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Raj Bhawan today to bid a heartfelt farewell to the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, and First Lady, Smt. Anita Kataria. During the visit, HCM expressed his deep gratitude to Governor Kataria for his consistent support towards the government’s policies and for providing invaluable guidance throughout his tenure.

- Advertisement -

The farewell visit was marked by warm exchanges and a mutual appreciation for the collaborative efforts that have contributed to the state’s progress. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Governor Kataria’s significant role in steering the state towards growth and stability, acknowledging the positive impact of his leadership on Assam’s governance.

The event was a poignant moment, underscoring the strong professional relationship and mutual respect between the Chief Minister and the Governor. As the state bids farewell to Governor Kataria and First Lady Anita Kataria, their contributions to Assam’s development and governance will be fondly remembered and deeply appreciated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cachar Police seize Yaba Tablets worth Rs 12 crore, one apprehended

The Hills Times -