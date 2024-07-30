HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Raj Bhawan today to bid a heartfelt farewell to the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, and First Lady, Smt. Anita Kataria. During the visit, HCM expressed his deep gratitude to Governor Kataria for his consistent support towards the government’s policies and for providing invaluable guidance throughout his tenure.

The farewell visit was marked by warm exchanges and a mutual appreciation for the collaborative efforts that have contributed to the state’s progress. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Governor Kataria’s significant role in steering the state towards growth and stability, acknowledging the positive impact of his leadership on Assam’s governance.

The event was a poignant moment, underscoring the strong professional relationship and mutual respect between the Chief Minister and the Governor. As the state bids farewell to Governor Kataria and First Lady Anita Kataria, their contributions to Assam’s development and governance will be fondly remembered and deeply appreciated.