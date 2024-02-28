Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Attends Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony At Changsari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria said that construction of road-under-bridges is of great importance for enhancing connectivity and improving transport infrastructure. He said this while attending the foundation stone laying /inauguration/dedication of redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1585 road over bridges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at Changsari railway station yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shri Kataria said, “A significant stride towards the realization of a Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been made. It is a privilege to virtually participate in the foundation-laying ceremony, where our beloved Prime Minister dedicated projects worth 41,000 crores to the nation”. It may be noted that among the projects, under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 554 railway stations nationwide, including 11 in Assam. Additionally, out of 1,500 road bridges and underpasses, six of them are in Assam.

Kataria also said that the Indian Railways is the means of progress and the backbone of economic development of the country. Therefore, it’s development is very important. He also said that the nation is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who has great vision to position India on a high growth trajectory. The projects being undertaken for the modernization and expansion of the Railways reflect his great commitment towards the Railways, the Governor added.

He further said that the government has made a sincere effort to restore the glory of Indian Railways and build it adding with all modern equipment. The efforts have brought about revolutionary changes in the Indian Railways and all the transformational works in the Railways are going on at a fast pace.

Kataria also said that modernization of the stations would create a new environment for passenger amenities across the country. The upgraded stations would increase tourism and also boost the economic activities in the surrounding areas and provide new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Governor moreover said that in the last nine years North-Eastern states witnessed unprecedented growth and development. Special emphasis was laid on increasing the connectivity of North-Eastern India with the whole of India and the world. Major investments have been made to enhance connectivity through road, rail, air and inland waterways. Thousands of kilometers of roads have been built. The railway network has expanded exponentially, the Governor stated.

MP Queen Oja, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Srivastava along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the function.