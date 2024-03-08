Assam Governor distributes educational grant to employees of Raj Bhavan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: With a view to motivate the wards of Raj Bhavan employees to pursue higher education, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and the First Lady Anita Kataria presented educational grants to the meritorious students who are at different levels of their higher studies at a function held in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that altogether 39 students were given educational grants. Students who secured 60 per cent and above in their higher secondary, under graduate, post graduate examinations. Moreover, financial grants were given to the students who were undertaking professional courses.

Talking to the recipients, Governor Kataria congratulated the students and asked them to continue their good academic performance in future as well. He said that everybody in the society can contribute to the development of the nation in his own way. He asked the recipient students to study hard, reach their goal and contribute to the growth of the state as well as the nation. Drawing attention to the changing landscape of the academic environment which is being influenced by technological revolution, the Governor asked the students to get knowledge of the evolving cutting edge technologies to increase their chances of employability.

The Governor also said that from next year, in recognition to their good academic performance along with the monetary rewards the students will receive certificates as well. He also said, ”Education is very important for the progress of the country. In today’s modern times, knowledge and skill based education is very important. Therefore, it is my ardent request to all the students to study hard, transform themselves into assets and bring about fundamental changes in the society”.

Acknowledging the endeavor of the Raj Bhavan in motivating the students in their pursuit of higher education in its own little way, the Governor said that with such small efforts big and qualitative changes can be achieved.

Secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka, Kabita Deka, other officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.