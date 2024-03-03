Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Transfers DBT To 1 Lakh IHHL Beneficiaries

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday ceremonially transferred Rs 9000/- (Rupees Nine Thousand) (1st installment out of Rs 12000/-) to 1 lakh eligible Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) beneficiaries under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, Assam at an event held at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital Auditorium.

Further, he quoted that ‘Health, Safe potable Drinking water and Sanitation are interlinked in a way that healthy sanitation practices will lead to a healthy life. As prevention is always better then cure, adopting safe sanitation practices will ensure a disease free life’. Sarma also applauded the efforts of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam on achieving 75% Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) across Assam.

Moreover, Sarma also stated that DBT transfer will enable the beneficiaries to construct their own toilets whereby they can also self-contribute to make their toilets as per their needs eventually making the process more participatory.

Earlier, Assam Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi, IAS DBT approach will ensure sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of Assam and moreover requested all the DBT beneficiaries to complete construction of IHHL at the earliest so that they can claim the second installment of Rs 3000/- immediately. He further state that the main motive behind the DBT initiative is to maintain the quality in the construction of toilets.

Earlier on the eve of Swachh Bharat Diwas held on October 2 chief minister ceremonially transferred similar IHHL funds to more than 1 Lakh beneficiaries who applied for IHHL through government portal of SBM-G.

In the meeting chief minister unveiled many schemes related to Assam Cancer Care Institute. The State Cancer Institute has been upgraded to a world-class facility as the Apex Centre (L1) with construction of a modern building of Ground plus five storey’s.

The meeting was attended by Keshab Mahanta, minister Medical Education and Research & Family Welfare, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA Guwahati East, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA, Guwahati East.

In addition to these, special chief secretary to the govt of Assam Syedain Abbasi IAS, special chief secretary PHED to the govt of Assam, Kailash Karthik, IAS mission director JJM and Secretary PHED to the Govt of Assam and Jay Shivani, IAS mission director SBM-G and commissioner P&RD, Assam also attended the event.