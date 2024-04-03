Assam government directed by Gauhati HC to submit response on ‘Maa Kamakhya Corridor’

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 3: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Government to submit a response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the construction of the ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor’.

The PIL was filed by 13 petitioners demanding transparency in the construction process and assurance that the ancient structures of the temple will not be damaged or obstructed. The petitioners also asked for the construction not to proceed without prior approvals from the Department of Archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

In response to the PIL, a show cause notice was issued to the Assam Government by the court on Wednesday. The state government has been given two weeks to file a response by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam.

The notice was accepted by senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia on behalf of the state government. The petitioners, who identify themselves as devotees of ‘Maa Kamakhya,’ the ‘Dasa Mahavidyas,’ and Nilachal Hill, have expressed concerns over potential damage to the sanctity of the site.