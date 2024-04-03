26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

Assam government directed by Gauhati HC to submit response on ‘Maa Kamakhya Corridor’

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 3: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Government to submit a response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the construction of the ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor’.

- Advertisement -

The PIL was filed by 13 petitioners demanding transparency in the construction process and assurance that the ancient structures of the temple will not be damaged or obstructed. The petitioners also asked for the construction not to proceed without prior approvals from the Department of Archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

In response to the PIL, a show cause notice was issued to the Assam Government by the court on Wednesday. The state government has been given two weeks to file a response by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam.

The notice was accepted by senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia on behalf of the state government. The petitioners, who identify themselves as devotees of ‘Maa Kamakhya,’ the ‘Dasa Mahavidyas,’ and Nilachal Hill, have expressed concerns over potential damage to the sanctity of the site.

7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Boxer Vijender Singh jumps ships, joins BJP

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala