26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt demolishes Lakhiminagar Lane signboard, restores original name

Deka shared a video on the micro-blogging site X, capturing the moment a bulldozer was used to demolish the newly erected signboard.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The Assam Government has taken decisive action to restore the original name of a lane in Lakhiminagar, Guwahati, following the controversial renaming to “Miyajan Path” by local Miya residents on the day of Lakshmi Puja, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Deka shared a video on the micro-blogging site X, capturing the moment a bulldozer was used to demolish the newly erected signboard.

He wrote, “In Guwahati a lane called Lakhiminagar was named Miyajan Path by local Miya on the day of Lakshmi Puja, today.”

The MLA also stated that within a few hours, a bulldozer removed the signboard and restored the original name.

“In few hours bulldozer demolished this signboard and put the real name back”, he added.

- Advertisement -

Deka further praised the swift response of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Government, stating, “Great work by HCM Dr @himantabiswa government.”

Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Anti-Corruption Vigilance Dept arrests excise official for bribery

The Hills Times -
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most 8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India