Assam Govt demolishes Lakhiminagar Lane signboard, restores original name

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The Assam Government has taken decisive action to restore the original name of a lane in Lakhiminagar, Guwahati, following the controversial renaming to “Miyajan Path” by local Miya residents on the day of Lakshmi Puja, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka announced on Wednesday.

Deka shared a video on the micro-blogging site X, capturing the moment a bulldozer was used to demolish the newly erected signboard.

He wrote, “In Guwahati a lane called Lakhiminagar was named Miyajan Path by local Miya on the day of Lakshmi Puja, today.”

Great work by HCM Dr @himantabiswa government. pic.twitter.com/OwNBjpgTma — MANAB DEKA /মানৱ ডেকা (@manabdeka) October 16, 2024

The MLA also stated that within a few hours, a bulldozer removed the signboard and restored the original name.

“In few hours bulldozer demolished this signboard and put the real name back”, he added.

Deka further praised the swift response of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Government, stating, “Great work by HCM Dr @himantabiswa government.”