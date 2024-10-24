Assam’s Nayan Changmai wins 1st Prize in National Painting Competition

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: Assam’s Nayan Changmai, a Class XII student from P.M. Shri Government Higher Secondary School, has secured the first prize in a national painting competition held in New Delhi, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka announced on Thursday.

The competition was conducted by the National Institute of Disaster Management, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The competition, titled “Youth in Action: Building Resilience,” was organized on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed on October 23, 2024.

Nayan’s artwork stood out for its creativity and vision, encapsulating the spirit of building resilience among the youth.

In a congratulatory post on the micro-blogging site X, MLA Deka praised Nayan’s remarkable talent, highlighting the importance of empowering the next generation for a resilient future.

“Your creativity and vision truly captured the spirit of the theme,” Deka wrote, lauding the young artist for inspiring others through his work.

The achievement marks a proud moment for Assam, showcasing the dedication and talent of its youth in addressing global challenges like disaster risk reduction.