BSF Guwahati foil currency smuggling at Indo-B’desh border

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Guwahati Frontier successfully intercepted a foreign currency smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, the officials informed on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, BSF troops seized a staggering $103,800 USD, valued at approximately Rs 89 lakh, and 100,000 Bangladeshi Taka that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

As per reports, the vigilant troops stationed in the area detected suspicious activity during routine patrolling and swiftly acted to apprehend those involved.

Further details regarding the operation and the individuals involved are awaited.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, BSF Guwahati stated, “BSF troops of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr foiled foreign currency smuggling attempt at the International border of Dist-Coochbehar(WB) & seized 1,03,800 USD currency value approx. ₹ 89 Lakh & 100,000/- Bangladesh Taka being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.”