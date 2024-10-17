Honey-Trap Racket Busted in Guwahati: Two Arrested for Rs 15 Lakh Extortion

HT Digital

Thursday, October 17: In a major operation, the Hatigaon Police in Guwahati successfully busted a honey-trapping racket, leading to the arrest of two individuals, a man and a woman, on Wednesday. The accused were involved in blackmailing and extorting a significant sum of money from an unsuspecting victim. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, had been trapped in a devious scheme orchestrated by the duo. Initially, the blackmailers succeeded in extorting Rs. 15 lakh from the victim. However, their demands did not stop there, as they further threatened the individual, demanding an additional Rs. 10 lakh to ensure their silence.

- Advertisement -

Faced with mounting pressure and fearing for further exploitation, the victim turned to the police as a last resort. A formal complaint was lodged, and the police promptly initiated an investigation. Understanding the seriousness of the case and the nature of the extortion, the Hatigaon Police moved swiftly to take control of the situation. To catch the perpetrators red-handed, the police devised a strategic plan to trap them in the act of collecting the extorted money.

On the day of the operation, one of the suspects arrived as expected to receive the money. Acting on the pre-arranged plan, a police team was stationed nearby, monitoring the scene and waiting for the right moment to strike. The operation was executed flawlessly, leading to the arrest of Parash Baruah, one of the key figures in the racket. Following his arrest, Baruah was subjected to interrogation by the police. During the questioning, he revealed crucial information about his accomplice, a female involved in the honey-trapping scheme.

Based on Baruah’s statements, the police swiftly moved to apprehend the female accomplice. She was taken into custody, further exposing the extent of the racket. As part of their ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers also conducted a raid at a property located in Kundil Nagar. The raid was carried out at House No. 36, where a four-wheeler believed to be connected to the operation was seized by the authorities. The vehicle is now being examined as part of the broader investigation into the racket.

The police are continuing their investigation into the honey-trapping scheme, with the aim of uncovering further details about the operations of the arrested individuals. It is still unclear if other members are involved in the racket, or if this was an isolated case of blackmail and extortion. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all possible angles are explored.

- Advertisement -

Honey-trapping, a notorious form of blackmail, involves luring individuals into compromising situations and then extorting money from them under threat of exposing private or embarrassing information. Such cases have been on the rise, with perpetrators using social media and other platforms to target vulnerable individuals. This incident in Guwahati highlights the need for increased awareness and caution, particularly when dealing with strangers or unfamiliar contacts.

As the investigation continues, the Hatigaon Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Blackmail and extortion are serious crimes, and the police are committed to cracking down on such unlawful activities to ensure the safety and security of the public.