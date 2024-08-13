Client Associates (CA) inaugurates regional centre in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Client Associates (CA), India’s largest Multi-Family Office and Private Wealth Management firm, has expanded its footprint into the north-eastern region with the inauguration of a new regional centre in Guwahati. This milestone marks a significant development in CA’s 22-year journey and underscores its commitment to broadening its presence across India, including Tier 2 cities. The Guwahati centre follows recent expansions into Patna, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, bringing CA’s operational footprint to ten cities, including Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

The move into Guwahati aims to tap into the burgeoning market of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs) in the north-east. The Kotak Wealth Report 2023 highlights a 12 percent increase in the number of HNIs in Assam over the past year, indicating a growing demand for sophisticated and personalised wealth management solutions.

Vishal Bajaj, director – Wealth at Client Associates, and Jaya Roy, vice president – Wealth at Client Associates, will lead the Guwahati centre. They are tasked with enhancing CA’s presence and reach in the region. The firm plans to invest significantly in the area, aiming to develop financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients in Guwahati and the broader north-eastern market.

Himanshu Kohli, co-founder of Client Associates, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We are excited to extend our services to the dynamic market of Guwahati. The region’s rapid economic growth and increasing number of HNIs and UHNIs present a significant opportunity for us to provide our bespoke wealth management solutions. We are confident that under Vishal’s and Jaya’s leadership, we will establish a strong foothold in Guwahati and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Vishal Bajaj added, “Our foray into Tier 2 cities like Guwahati aligns with our vision of increasing access to unbiased financial advice across the country. We aim to serve our clients not only in wealth creation but also in its preservation, ensuring their financial well-being for generations to come. Guwahati’s market potential is immense, and we look forward to contributing to the financial growth of the region.”

Client Associates currently manages assets under advisement (AUA) worth approximately $ 6.1 billion, serving over 1,200 clients, including HNIs, UHNIs, and large family offices. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including private wealth management, estate planning, real estate advisory, investment banking, lending solutions, insurance, and immigration advisory. With a dedicated team of over 250 professionals, CA continues to lead the industry in delivering trusted, transparent, and talent-driven wealth management services.