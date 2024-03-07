Filmfare announces inaugural ‘Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Filmfare, the unparalleled media institution in Indian film industry, has announced a groundbreaking chapter in its illustrious legacy – the inaugural edition of Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 with Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust.

The grand celebration is scheduled to unfold at the prestigious Taj Vivanta in Guwahati on March 10 promising an unforgettable evening in the heart of Assam. Steering the gala affair with charm and finesse will be the dynamic duo, Kopil Bora and Aimee Baruah, who are set to infuse the event with their infectious energy and charisma. The awards ceremony will feature captivating performances by some of the biggest names in Assamese cinema, including Jatin Bora, Nishita Goswami, PreetyKongana, Urmila Mahanta, Priyam Pallabee, Ranjit Gogoi, Gayatri Hazarika and Dikshu Sarma.

The curtain rose on the eagerly awaited ceremony with a virtual press conference on Wednesday announcing the commencement of the celebration. The esteemed panel included Jitesh Pillai, Shankar Lall Goenka, Sanjive Narain, Partha Sarathi Nandy, along with actor and anchor Kopil Bora and actor and director Aimee Baruah. This significant milestone underscores Filmfare’s unwavering commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable achievements in Assamese cinema, an industry rich in culture and creativity.

The Filmfare Awards Assamese will serve as a platform to honour the artistic and technical brilliance that defines Assamese cinema. As the esteemed platform expands to include Assam’s lively cinematic heritage, it deeply recognizes the region’s impact on the ever-changing story of Indian cinema.

Rohit Gopakumar, director -Worldwide Media, and CEO ZENL BCCL TV & Digital Network expressed, “Filmfare has always been at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating the best in the Indian film industry. With the launch of ‘Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024’, we are thrilled to extend our legacy of excellence to the dynamic and burgeoning film industry of Assam. This marks a significant moment in the history of Filmfare, and we are committed to providing a platform that honours and showcases the immense talent and creativity present in Assamese cinema. From timeless narratives rooted in tradition to contemporary stories that resonate globally, Assamese cinema has carved its own niche, and Filmfare is proud to be a part of this cinematic journey.”

Jitesh Pillai, the editor of Filmfare said, “Assam’s cinematic legacy is an invaluable tapestry of storytelling, culture, and artistic prowess. The introduction of Filmfare Awards Assamese is a testament to the vibrant narratives and untapped talent that define the Assamese film industry. It’s an honour to witness and celebrate this rich legacy, and with the Filmfare Awards Assamese, we embark on a journey to spotlight the brilliance that has long deserved the national stage. We look forward to a grand celebration of the indomitable spirit and cultural heritage that Assam brings to the world of cinema.”

Adding on, Shankar Lall Goenka, managing director, “Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust’, said, “I am delighted and honoured to be associated with the prestigious Filmfare Awards Assamese, recognizing the remarkable talent in Assamese film industry. The iconic ‘Black Lady’ embodies prestige across India’s entertainment landscape and with this property, it is a dream come true moment for us to illuminate our rich cultural heritage and showcase the authenticity of our cinematic legacy.”

Actor and anchor Kopil Bora added, “Having witnessed the evolving landscape of creativity and the dynamic tastes of our audience, it gives me immense pride that the coveted ‘Black Lady’ is honouring the Assamese cinema. As Assamese cinema blossoms, it promises not just cultural enrichment but a platform for new talent and innovations. I look forward to hosting this prestigious award, as I raise a toast to the timeless power of storytelling.”

Sharing her sentiments, actor and director Aimee Baruah said, “As an integral part of Indian cinema, the iconic Black Lady’s presence for the Assamese cinema will undoubtedly pave the way for newer talents to shine on a grand stage. I am extremely excitement to host this marvelous event, which not only celebrates our rich cinematic heritage but also opens doors for aspiring artists to present their brilliance.”

Sanjive Narain, MD, Prag News, said, “We at Prag News are committed to showcasing diverse cultural expressions and are honoured to bring the magic of Filmfare Awards Assamese to audiences nationwide. This partnership underscores our commitment to celebrating regional talent and promoting the rich cinematic heritage of Assamese cinema.”

Partha Sarathi Nandy, MD, Lalbaba, added, “It is truly a moment of pride that Filmfare is honouring the Assamese cinema with Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 and opening doors for us to take the Assamese culture to a grander level with this edition. We are proud to support the celebration of creativity andstorytelling that goes beyond borders and resonates with audiences far and wide.”

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Guwahati, the ‘Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 with Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust’ is poised to transcend expectations, promising an extravagant evening that acknowledges artists and technical brilliance. As the curtain rises on this landmark occasion, it stands as a testament to the vibrancy of the Assamese film fraternity and a momentous experience for audiences alike.