Every Ward Of Guwahati To Get Public Toilets: GMC

GUWAHATI, March 12: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to construct public toilets in each ward and 17 public toilets were inauguarated on Tuesday.

“The Guwahati Municipal Corporation under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Guwahati Municipal Corporation has undertaken the construction of public toilets across each ward, utilizing funds from the 15th Finance Commission. In the second phase, 17 public toilets were inaugurated today, totaling an estimated value of Rs. 3,36,94,850/-. These facilities, equipped with continuous water supply and soon to be maintained by specialized third-party, aim to improve sanitation accessibility in the city,” a press release stated.

The virtual inauguration-cum-foundation stone laying ceremony was graced by the Ashok Singhal, minister of housing and urban affairs, Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, GMC, Kavitha Padmanabhan, commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam, DoHUA and M N Dahal, commissioner, GMC amongst others.

“Guwahati Municipal Corporation took a significant stride towards improving civic amenities with the inauguration of various projects which included Public Toilets, Cremation/Burial Grounds, Community Halls. Also, consistent with improving waste management in the city, GMC inaugurated a Material Recovery Facility at Adabari. Coupled with the inauguration, foundation stone was laid for the construction of a stateof-the-art Refuse Transfer Station-cum-Material Recovery Facility at Six Mile, Purabi Dairy campus and 45 new bus shelters.

Also, responding to the need for adequate cremation/burial grounds, GMC has initiated construction/renovation projects for 29 locations across the city under SOPD fund. In the second phase, 6 cremation/burial grounds were inaugurated today, with amenities such as water supply, rest houses, and cremation platforms incorporated.

The total value of these facilities amounts to Rs. 1,18,92,300/-. Along with these, 9 community halls were inaugurated, the total value of which is Rs. 1,78,38,450/-. To enhance scientific waste management practices, the inauguration of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Adabari signifies a crucial step toward collecting, segregating, and recovering dry waste, notably plastic. Boasting a total capacity of 5 TPD, expandable to 10 TPD, this facility, constructed with generous support from HDFC Bank and the Centre for Environment Education, promotes the fundamental principles of Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle. In furtherance of its commitment to enhance waste management practices within the city, GMC has laid the foundation stone for the Six Mile – Purabi Dairy Refuse Transfer Station cum Material Recovery Facility (RTS-cum-MRF).

This initiative will significantly augment waste management capabilities, offering a total waste handling capacity of 25 TPD and 10TPD MRF. At an estimated cost of Rs. 7.68 Cr, the facility is poised to reduce the carbon footprint, mitigate the risk of garbage spillage during transportation, and elevate recycling efforts. Additionally, in a proactive move towards fostering an inclusive and efficient bus transport system, GMC has officially announced the construction of 45 Bus Queue Shelters along major roads.

These well-equipped shelters, developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an approximate cost of Rs. 7 lakhs, are poised to elevate the office of the guwahati municipal corporation, overall bus transit experience for citizens. The total construction cost for this transformative initiative is estimated at Rs. 3.15 crores,” th epress release further stated.