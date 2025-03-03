BoomBox creates a spell-binding experience in Guwahati: Iconic performances by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 2: Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a spectacular show at Saru Sajai Stadium Complex, here, on March 1.

Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year’s festival pushes boundaries even further by bringing together the best of music and gaming entertainment. The evening witnessed an overwhelming response as thousands of enthusiasts gathered to experience performances by some of India’s most celebrated artists. The event delivered an unforgettable night of pulsating music, enthralling performances, and unparalleled energy.

The sprawling grounds of Saru Sajai Stadium Complex, Guwahati came alive with vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences, and interactive zones, creating a multisensory celebration beyond just music. The evening kicked off with an electrifying set by DJ Yogii, who set the perfect mood for the night. The audience was spellbound as rap icon Ikka delivered his electrifying beats, followed by powerhouse performer Nikhita Gandhi who captivated the audience with her versatile vocals. The grand finale saw music maestro Armaan Malik deliver a spectacular closing act that perfectly embodied the festival’s signature blend of diverse musical genres, creating an unforgettable experience for Generation Large.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, “Music has always been my way of connecting with people, no matter where they’re from and what language they speak. Performing for Royal Stag BoomBox across the country last year was an unforgettable experience – the energy from the crowds in every city was truly electric. I got to meet amazing people, experience different cultures, and see firsthand how music brings everyone together.”

Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, “Personally for me, Royal Stag BoomBox has always been about experimenting and breaking boundaries through music. Whether it’s fusing genres or delivering an electrifying live performance, this platform allows us to push creative limits. Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Guwahati was an unforgettable experience.”

Artist Ikka expressed, “What makes Royal Stag Boom Box special is how it lets every artist showcase their unique sound and vibe. It’s going to be all about real stories, killer beats, and unforgettable moments! Ending the journey in Guwahati with such amazing energy was truly an incredible experience.”

DJ Yogii said, “Royal Stag Boom Box is all about making the crowd move and feel alive through music. As a DJ, my goal is to blend beats and genres to create an electrifying atmosphere. I’m stoked to bring my high-energy set this year and turn the event into one big, unforgettable party! It was an absolute thrill to open the night and set the rhythm for such incredible performances to follow.”