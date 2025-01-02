Foundation stones laid for Zoo, Jyoti Chitraban auditorium

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, the Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

Sarma informed that this 362 crore initiative will revamp the iconic zoo with state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing its role in wildlife conservation.

Simultaneously, Sarma initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art 1,000-seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Today, we took the first step towards adding two new landmarks in Guwahati city as I laid the Foundation Stones for the modernisation of Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and a 1000 seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban.”

Meanwhile, this 56 crore project, spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), is designed to meet the city’s growing demand for large-scale cultural event venues and will become a focal point for artistic and cultural activities.

These projects are a step forward in transforming Guwahati into a vibrant center of wildlife conservation and culture, said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo will strengthen the Government’s ecological efforts, while the auditorium will address the need for premier cultural spaces.

“These projects, to be undertaken at costs of ₹362cr & ₹54cr respectively will further transform the State Capital as a Centre of wildlife conservation and culture”, Sarma added.