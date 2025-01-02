14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 2, 2025
type here...

Foundation stones laid for Zoo, Jyoti Chitraban auditorium

Sarma informed that this 362 crore initiative will revamp the iconic zoo with state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing its role in wildlife conservation.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, the Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Sarma informed that this 362 crore initiative will revamp the iconic zoo with state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing its role in wildlife conservation.

Related Posts:

10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
View all stories

Simultaneously, Sarma initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art 1,000-seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Today, we took the first step towards adding two new landmarks in Guwahati city as I laid the Foundation Stones for the modernisation of Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and a 1000 seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban.”

Meanwhile, this 56 crore project, spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), is designed to meet the city’s growing demand for large-scale cultural event venues and will become a focal point for artistic and cultural activities.

- Advertisement -

These projects are a step forward in transforming Guwahati into a vibrant center of wildlife conservation and culture, said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo will strengthen the Government’s ecological efforts, while the auditorium will address the need for premier cultural spaces.

“These projects, to be undertaken at costs of ₹362cr & ₹54cr respectively will further transform the State Capital as a Centre of wildlife conservation and culture”, Sarma added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam sees elephant rise, reclaims 74,000 bighas forest land: CM

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain