GMC conducts drain maintenance, imposes penalties for violations

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: In a renewed push towards maintaining cleanliness and preventing urban flooding, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out extensive cleaning operations along the embankment of the Bharalu River near Santipur Main Road, the corporation informed on Monday.

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, GMC highlighted the importance of regular cleaning efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s drainage system.

“Our mission – a Swachh Bharalu,” read the post, emphasizing that maintaining cleanliness along the riverbanks is crucial to prevent water clogging and urban flooding during the rainy season.

The civic body also appealed to the citizens of Guwahati to refrain from dumping garbage along the riverbank, which is often a major cause of blocked drainage channels.

Additionally, the post featured images from recent drain maintenance work undertaken at GMCH Road in Bhangagarh, highlighting the need for collective responsibility.

Meanwhile, the corporation shared updates on cleaning operations carried out earlier in the day at Gandhi Mandap Road, Sarania Hills, as part of its daily Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

The GMC also stressed that blocking drains with garbage or construction materials not only hampers water flow but also creates sanitation hazards for the city’s residents.

Furthermore, in an effort to enforce regulations, GMC imposed penalties on a construction enterprise for blocking a drain at Santiram Das Path in Ward No. 30 by piling construction materials over it.

