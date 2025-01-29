20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
GMCH implements colour-coded bedsheets for better hygiene

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: In a bid to enhance patient hygiene and operational efficiency, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has introduced colour-coded bedsheets assigned to each weekday, a press release said on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to ensure the systematic replacement of bed linens, contributing to improved cleanliness in the hospital.

GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma announced the new system on microblogging site X on January 27, sharing images of a Monday-marked bedsheet as an example of the hospital’s structured approach to hygiene management.

“We have implemented colour coding with weekdays for patients’ beds in GMCH, Dr. Sarma posted.

The initiative was inspired by a January 21 post by Dr. Jitumoni on X, who highlighted the Kerala government hospitals’ practice of printing the day on bedsheets to maintain hygiene.

https://twitter.com/abhijitsarma/status/1883792001348603992?t=_vTy8Dy2OA4-D5Jfe3GJVA&s=19

Acknowledging the idea, Dr. Sarma responded, “That’s a very good idea. In GMCH, we have color-coded bed sheets. But Kerala models look better.”

