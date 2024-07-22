30 C
Guwahati Businessman Found Dead, Third Wife Accuses Fourth Wife

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a businessman was found dead, and his third wife has accused his fourth wife of murder.

HT Digital

July 22, Monday: In a shocking turn of events, a well-known businessman in Guwahati was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The incident has taken a dramatic twist as the deceased’s third wife has accused his fourth wife of being responsible for his death.

The businessman, whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities, was discovered lifeless at his residence. Preliminary investigations by the police have not yet determined the exact cause of death, but foul play has not been ruled out.

The third wife of the deceased has publicly alleged that the fourth wife is behind the suspicious death. This accusation has added a layer of complexity to the case, prompting the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Authorities have stated that they are interviewing all relevant parties and gathering evidence to ascertain the truth. The case has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the dramatic allegations made.

As the investigation continues, the police have assured the public that they are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is served in this perplexing case

