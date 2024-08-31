Guwahati Faces Acute Water Shortage Amid Ongoing Crisis

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: Guwahati is currently facing an acute water shortage crisis, leaving thousands of residents struggling to meet their daily water needs. The situation has sparked widespread public concern and frustration, with many calling for urgent intervention by the authorities to address the issue.

Several areas across the city have been hit hard by the water scarcity, forcing residents to rely on private water suppliers at exorbitant rates. The crisis has also led to long queues at public water taps and frequent clashes among locals, who are growing increasingly desperate for access to clean water.

The water shortage is attributed to a combination of factors, including a lack of rainfall, infrastructure issues, and a rising population, which has put immense pressure on the city’s already strained water resources. The situation has been exacerbated by the failure of ongoing water supply projects to meet deadlines, leaving many areas without adequate supply.

Residents have voiced their concerns to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and other authorities, urging them to expedite water supply projects and implement long-term solutions to tackle the crisis. In response, the GMC has assured citizens that efforts are underway to improve water supply infrastructure and expand coverage to affected areas.

As the city grapples with this worsening crisis, there is an urgent need for sustainable water management strategies to ensure that Guwahati’s residents have access to clean and adequate water supply in the future.