Guwahati Police arrest 3 pickpocketing, vehicle thiefs in swift operations

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: In two successful operations, Guwahati Police apprehended three individuals involved in vehicle theft and pickpocketing in the city, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Both operations were conducted by specialized units from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD).

In the first incident, a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of EGPD and the Basistha Police Station (PS) led to the arrest of Abu Firdaus Raji, a 20-year-old resident of Mangaldoi.

Subsequently, Raji was nabbed at Sewali Path, where authorities seized a two-wheeler, suspected to be stolen, bearing the registration number AS18M1149, along with two mobile phones from his possession.

SOG EGPD & a team from Basistha PS arrested one Abu Firdaus Raji (20) of Mangaldoi from Sewali Path for stealing two wheelers in the pretext of taking test rides. One suspected stolen bike (AS18M1149) & 2 mobile phones have been seized from his possession.

According to Guwahati Police, Raji allegedly used the OLX app to pose as a prospective buyer interested in purchasing two-wheelers.

He would request a test ride and then disappear with the vehicle. Legal proceedings against Raji have been initiated.

Culprit used OLX app to pretend as a prospective buyer and then in the pretext of taking test ride of the vehicle , he used to disappear along with the vehicle. Legal action initiated

In another incident, a team from the Paltan Bazaar Police Station (PS) apprehended two seasoned pickpockets, Rubul Ali, 31, from Six Mile, and Nirmal Boro, 30, from Bhetapara.

The duo was caught red-handed attempting to steal a mobile phone from a passenger on a city bus.

Both suspects, known for their involvement in pickpocketing, are now in police custody, and legal action has been initiated against them.

A CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS arrested 2 veteran pick pockets – Rubul Ali (31) of Six Mile & Nirmal Boro (30) of Bhetapara – after they were caught red handed while trying to steal 1 mobile phone in a city bus. Legal action initiated

A CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS arrested 2 veteran pick pockets – Rubul Ali (31) of Six Mile & Nirmal Boro (30) of Bhetapara – after they were caught red handed while trying to steal 1 mobile phone in a city bus. Legal action initiated.