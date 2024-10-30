Guwahati Police arrest snatcher, 3 vehicle thieves in swift operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: In a display of vigilance and swift action, Guwahati Police teams successfully apprehended a veteran snatcher and three vehicle thieves in separate incidents across the city, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

In the first case, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested Pratim Das, a 29-year-old resident of Lokhra, caught in the act of snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian in Beharbari.

The police seized two additional mobile phones and a bike, all suspected to be stolen property, from Das’s possession.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him, as the police work to trace any other crimes potentially linked to him.

In a parallel operation, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from the Fancy Bazaar Outpost, under Pan Bazaar Police Station, apprehended three men for vehicle theft.

The accused, Bishal Chaudhary (20), Himangshu Sharma (28), and Ananda Das (24), all residents of Jalukbari, were arrested following an investigation into a reported e-rickshaw theft.

Subsequently, the stolen e-rickshaw was successfully recovered, adding to the team’s breakthrough in vehicle-related crime.

