Guwahati Police bust ATM card swapping gang targeting elderly citizens

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: A team from Gorchuk Police Station, under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), successfully dismantled a gang involved in ATM card swapping, the city police officials informed on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, acting on credible information, the police personnel arrested three individuals in a series of fraudulent ATM card swaps.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS busted a gang of ATM Card Swappers following a credible input.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1855300920743276978

The suspects have been identified as Amirul Ali (26), Injamumul Khan (23), and a minor, hailing from Barpeta.

During the operation, the police seized 20 ATM cards bearing different names, eight SIM cards, and an ATM swipe machine from the suspects’ possession.

- Advertisement -

“Arrested 3 members of the gang – Amirul Ali (26) of Barpeta, Injamumul Khan (23) & one minor, all from Barpeta. Team recovered 20 ATM cards with different details 8 SIM Cards, 1 ATM Swipe Machine from their bags”, the Guwahati Police added.

According to police reports, the gang specifically targeted elderly individuals, deceiving them by offering help with ATM transactions, only to swap their cards and later withdraw funds from their accounts.

“The gang used to target elderly persons to swap ATM cards and looting their money. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police further stated.