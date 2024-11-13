22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Guwahati Police seize 10,000 yaba tablets, heroin in Hatigaon raid; 5 arrested

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: In a major drug bust, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Dispur Police Station seized a significant quantity of illegal drugs in a raid at Central Guest House on Naharoni Path in Hatigaon, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 10,000 Yaba tablets and 11 grams of suspected heroin, packaged in five soap boxes.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Dispur PS seized 10,000 Yaba Tablets, 11 gms of suspected Heroin in 5 soap boxes after it carried out a raid at Central Guest House in Naharoni Path in Hatigaon last evening.”

The raid led to the arrest of five individuals identified as Md Hasu Miya (45) from Sarthebari, Amina Khatun (40) from Bilasipara, Akmal Hussain (27) from Patharkandi, and Yeahiya Ahmed (24) from Karimganj.

Additionally, the police confiscated four mobile phones and Rs. 5,000 in cash from the suspects.

Legal action has been initiated against the suspects, and further investigations are ongoing.

“5 paddlers -Md Hasu Miya (45) of Sarthebari, Amina Khatun (40) of Bilasipara, Akmal Hussain (27) of Patharkandi & Yeahiya Ahmed (24) of Karimganj – were arrested. 4 mobile phones & ₹5,000 cash were also seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

