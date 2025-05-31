26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 31, 2025
type here...

Guwahati Flood Crisis Sparks Assam-Meghalaya Tensions Ahead of High-Level Talks

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
State Disaster Response Force personnel with rubber boat rescue people affected in the artificial flood of Rukmoni Gaon in Guwahati on Tuesday.
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: As floodwaters continue to strangle Guwahati—causing a blanket of power outages and school closures—political attention has turned to the hills of nearby Meghalaya, increasingly blamed for the city’s rising water crisis. With growing public pressure and a Supreme Court directive, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is set to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam on June 2 for imperative talks.

- Advertisement -

The next meeting will be dealing with critical environmental issues arising out of indiscriminate hill cutting along the Assam-Meghalaya border off Jorabat. Locals and environmentalists claim that extensive deforestation and unplanned terrain alteration in Meghalaya have caused appreciable increases in surface runoff into Guwahati. The city’s old drainage system has been found incapable of coping with the increased water flow, which has resulted in frequent urban flooding.

Related Posts:

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), ordered by the Supreme Court to oversee ecological infractions, recently raised the red flag and called on both state governments to draw up a mutual action plan to be presented to the court.

But Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma played down the contribution of Meghalaya to the flooding. In an interaction with journalists on Friday, he blamed the crisis on a deep-seated weather system emanating from Bangladesh. “We are seeing the effect of an extraordinary depression that has caused incessant rain. This is not human intervention — it’s a force of nature,” he said.

While Sarma did concede that Guwahati’s chronic waterlogging issues are “partially influenced” by unregulated development in Meghalaya, he emphasized that the current flooding was primarily due to extreme weather conditions rather than cross-border environmental mismanagement.

- Advertisement -

In spite of these words, residents of Guwahati are still caught in an escalating emergency. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continuing a red alert for Assam, and main city systems creaking under the strain, tempers are on the rise. For individuals trudging through waist-high water in their communities, the continuing politicking provides scant solace.

View all stories
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Lakhimpur Floods Kill One, Submerge 230+ Villages After Dam Overflow

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India