National Sports Awards 2024 registration open until Nov 14: Minister Gorlosa

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: The opening of registration for the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024, with applications will be accepted until November 14, 2024, Assam Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “National Sports Awards 2024: Registration is now open for the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024! We invite esteemed members of the sports community to apply by November 14, 2024.”

The awards aim to honor and celebrate exceptional contributions to Indian sports through recognitions such as the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The said awards highlight achievements in athletic excellence, coaching, sports promotion, and lifetime contributions.

Applicants can register at the official portal, (dbtyas-sports.gov.in.)