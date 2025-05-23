32 C
Liquor License Near Gauhati University Sparks Outcry from Students and Officials

GUWAHATI, MAY 23: The Assam Excise Department’s recent move to issue an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) “ON” shop license to a restaurant and bar close to the Gauhati University campus has stirred up a lot of opposition from the university authorities and residents.

According to its critics, the bar would be too close to the learning center and pose a threat to its academic culture and also encourage ill-suited activities.

The licence was granted to Smti Kaberi Das for her restaurant, M/S Angel Bar & Restaurant, in rented building in Pandu Sadilapur, Jalukbari—on the NH-37 Bypass, in Ward No. 01 of Guwahati city. The owner of the property is Sri Karuna Das, and the land is registered in Dag No. 669 and Patta No. 78 in Sadilapur village.

The license, authorized under Assam Excise Rules, 2016 (as amended) Rule 116, has one-year validity, which will be extended subject to conduct reports.

The proximity of the outlet to Gauhati University has become a flashpoint. In a formal letter dated August 13, the University Registrar alerted the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) to multiple public complaints regarding the new liquor licence. The university expressed serious concern that such an outlet near the campus could encourage “unethical activities” and disrupt the academic atmosphere.

The administration also quoted Rule 201 of the Assam Excise Rules that specifically forbids the setting up of liquor shops around schools. The university has requested the district administration to take prompt corrective actions to cancel the licence.

The initial suggestion of the license came from the Deputy Commissioner’s office on March 19, 2025, and was subsequently cleared by the Excise Commissioner and the Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup (Metro). Irrespective of procedural clearance, the protest underscores an increasing need for more stringent compliance with measures aimed at safeguarding educational premises from negative influences.

