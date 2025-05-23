Arunachal legislators attend BJP’s orientation programme in Guwahati

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: In a move aimed at enhancing legislative effectiveness and deepening the spirit of public service, legislators from Arunachal Pradesh recently took part in a three-day Legislators’ Orientation and Training Programme held in Guwahati.

The initiative was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and brought together elected representatives for a structured and immersive learning experience on governance and service delivery.

According to an official statement, the programme was attended by several prominent leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The event focused on equipping legislators with the tools, knowledge, and perspective necessary to strengthen their roles as public representatives.

Speaking about the programme, Chief Minister Khandu described the experience as a deeply transformative one.

“It was a moment of deep learning, dialogue, and direction. Rooted in BJP’s core philosophy of Jan Sewa, the sessions allowed us to reflect on the true essence of public service,” he stated.

The orientation featured a series of interactive sessions led by distinguished speakers, mentors, and policy experts who shared insights on various aspects of governance, legislative responsibilities, inclusive policy-making, and the efficient delivery of public services.

The programme aimed to foster a deeper understanding of democratic processes and responsive leadership among the participants.

Guided by the vision and leadership of BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh, the event underscored the party’s commitment to nurturing capable and committed public leaders.

His presence was acknowledged by participants as a source of inspiration and clarity.

The statement highlighted Santhosh’s pivotal role in shaping the programme’s focus on principled governance and accountability.

Chief Minister Khandu noted that the training sessions had a profound impact on the participants, not only by enhancing their knowledge but also by renewing their resolve to serve with honesty and dedication.

“We walk away not just more equipped, but more committed—to perform, to include, and to deliver, while staying true to the ideals that brought us into public life,” he affirmed.

The programme forms part of the BJP’s broader strategy to develop leadership that is responsive, inclusive, and rooted in the ethos of service.

According to the statement, such initiatives are designed to prepare lawmakers to meet the evolving expectations of citizens and uphold the responsibilities entrusted to them with competence and humility.

By bringing legislators together in a shared learning environment, the event also fostered greater camaraderie and dialogue among the participants, encouraging cross-learning and exchange of experiences.

The training concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s core values and a shared commitment among the attendees to apply their learnings to their respective constituencies and governance roles.