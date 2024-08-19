Guwahati Traffic Police issues advisory due to Cycle Factory Flyover construction

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: The Guwahati Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory aimed at ensuring the efficient movement of vehicles in view of the ongoing foundation work for the Cycle Factory Flyover, which connects Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Traffic Police stated, “Please note the Traffic Advisory issued to ensure smooth passage of traffic in view of foundation work of Cycle Factory Flyover from Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction.”

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨



Please note the Traffic Advisory issued to ensure smooth passage of traffic in view of foundation work of Cycle Factory Flyover from Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction.@CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa @assampolice @gpsinghips @GuwahatiPol pic.twitter.com/eukyzrqNgv — Guwahati Traffic Police (@GhtyTrafficPol) August 18, 2024

Effective from August 19, 2024, the segment between Birubari Tiniali and Barsapara Tiniali will be designated as a one-way route. Vehicles originating from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will only be allowed to proceed towards Barsapara Tiniali.

Following the completion of initial construction stages, a portion of the roadway will be reopened for two-way traffic between Birubari Tiniali and Cycle Factory.

Meanwhile, vehicles heading from the Lalganeh area towards Cycle Factory will be rerouted at Barsapara Tiniali.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the alternative route will guide them through Kula Basumatary Road in front of ACA Stadium, leading to Dhirenpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road. From this point, vehicles may either turn left towards NH-27 or right towards Ambari Tiniali/Fatasil Chariali.

These regulations will remain in effect until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to adjust their travel plans accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

The Traffic Police further emphasized that these measures are crucial for the timely completion of the flyover and to maintain minimal disruption to the city’s traffic flow during the construction phase.