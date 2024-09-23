37 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Guwahati’s Gateway Ghat Set to Open on October 30

The much-anticipated Gateway Ghat in Guwahati will open on October 30. Offering scenic views and enhanced riverfront experiences, the ghat promises to be a significant addition to the city's tourism.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: Guwahati is set to welcome a new landmark on October 30 with the inauguration of the Gateway Ghat, a riverside attraction located along the mighty Brahmaputra River. Designed to provide locals and tourists with a serene spot to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the river, the ghat promises to enhance the city’s tourism offerings.

- Advertisement -

The construction of Gateway Ghat, which has been in the works for several months, is nearing completion. The ghat will be equipped with modern amenities, including seating arrangements, illumination, and enhanced safety measures to ensure a comfortable and secure experience for visitors. The design integrates elements that reflect Guwahati’s cultural heritage, making it not just a functional space but also a symbol of the city’s rich traditions.

The Assam Tourism Department, responsible for this project, aims to boost local tourism with the launch of the Gateway Ghat. The ghat will also serve as a key embarkation point for river cruises, offering an ideal location for people to enjoy the Brahmaputra’s tranquil beauty.

With the official opening set for October 30, the Gateway Ghat is expected to become a major hub for leisure activities, bringing both locals and visitors closer to the natural beauty of Guwahati’s iconic riverfront. It marks a new chapter in the city’s efforts to promote its rich heritage and natural landscapes.

6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Massive Fire in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria After Cylinder Blast: Shops Destroyed

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects