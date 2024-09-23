Guwahati’s Gateway Ghat Set to Open on October 30

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: Guwahati is set to welcome a new landmark on October 30 with the inauguration of the Gateway Ghat, a riverside attraction located along the mighty Brahmaputra River. Designed to provide locals and tourists with a serene spot to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the river, the ghat promises to enhance the city’s tourism offerings.

- Advertisement -

The construction of Gateway Ghat, which has been in the works for several months, is nearing completion. The ghat will be equipped with modern amenities, including seating arrangements, illumination, and enhanced safety measures to ensure a comfortable and secure experience for visitors. The design integrates elements that reflect Guwahati’s cultural heritage, making it not just a functional space but also a symbol of the city’s rich traditions.

The Assam Tourism Department, responsible for this project, aims to boost local tourism with the launch of the Gateway Ghat. The ghat will also serve as a key embarkation point for river cruises, offering an ideal location for people to enjoy the Brahmaputra’s tranquil beauty.

With the official opening set for October 30, the Gateway Ghat is expected to become a major hub for leisure activities, bringing both locals and visitors closer to the natural beauty of Guwahati’s iconic riverfront. It marks a new chapter in the city’s efforts to promote its rich heritage and natural landscapes.