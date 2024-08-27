Guwahati’s Heritage Trees Cut Down for Flyover Construction

HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: In Guwahati, a significant number of decades-old trees were felled in the Six Mile area to facilitate the construction of the Down Town Six Mile Flyover. The removal of these trees has sparked concern among environmental activists and local residents who fear the ecological impact on the city’s green cover.

The flyover project, intended to ease traffic congestion, is part of the government’s broader infrastructure development plans. However, the cutting down of these mature trees has led to calls for a more balanced approach that considers environmental sustainability.

Residents have expressed their dismay, with many pointing out that the loss of these trees, some of which have been a part of the landscape for over 50 years, could lead to increased temperatures and reduced air quality in the area. Environmental groups are urging the authorities to take compensatory steps, such as planting new trees, to mitigate the environmental damage caused by the construction.