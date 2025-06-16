29.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Guwahati; Authorities Urge Caution

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a major weather warning for Guwahati, predicting heavy to very heavy rain over the next two to three days from Sunday, June 15, 2025. The forecast is also for cloudy conditions and chances of thunderstorm with intense rain, especially in isolated areas of the city. The IMD has put the probability of these adverse weather conditions at 75%.

Based on the alert, the impending weather may lead to widespread disruption. The IMD has issued a warning that heavy rain could result in severe waterlogging, traffic congestion, and a heightened risk of local landslides, particularly along hillside areas that are prone to it. To this end, city officials have put emergency teams on standby to manage any eventualities and maintain public safety.

This advisory comes in the wake of recent cases of landslides and waterlogging in Guwahati caused by previous episodes of heavy rain. Consequently, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has requested citizens to adopt all precautionary measures and remain vigilant. The agency also underscored the need for inhabitants to remain prepared for unexpected events, especially residents in low-lying or landslide-vulnerable zones.

Long-distance travelers and commuters have been told to ensure that their routes are carefully planned and should attempt to stay home when there is heavy rain. Governments have emphasized preparedness, urging citizens to prepare vital commodities such as water, dry food, medicines, and candles.

In landslide-prone zones, authorities are urging short-term shifting to safe locations, such as relieving camps set aside for the period, by residents. To access emergency relief, citizens can call ASDMA on 0361-1070 / 0361-1079 or the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on 0361-1077.

