Guwahati’s textile lab earns NABL accreditation, becomes first in Northeast

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first textile laboratory in the Northeast to receive NABL accreditation, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

According to a statement issued, the laboratory, which operates under the Ministry of DoNER, has attained this prestigious recognition.

Guwahati's textile lab receives NABL accreditation, first in Northeasthttps://t.co/tkAlrLoeS5 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 1, 2024

The statement stated, “Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region.”

“The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati, Assam marks a significant change, offering local weavers and manufacturers immediate access to high-quality testing services”, the statement further read.

Additionally, it noted that NABL accreditation offers customers a reliable means of locating trustworthy testing services and bolsters customer confidence in accepting testing and calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories.

