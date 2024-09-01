Guwahati’s textile lab earns NABL accreditation, becomes first in Northeast

27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first textile laboratory in the Northeast to receive NABL accreditation, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

According to a statement issued, the laboratory, which operates under the Ministry of DoNER, has attained this prestigious recognition.

The statement stated, “Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region.”

“The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati, Assam marks a significant change, offering local weavers and manufacturers immediate access to high-quality testing services”, the statement further read.

Additionally, it noted that NABL accreditation offers customers a reliable means of locating trustworthy testing services and bolsters customer confidence in accepting testing and calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories.

Previously, manufacturers and weavers were required to transport their textiles to Kolkata for testing purposes. The introduction of this advanced facility in Guwahati has altered this situation, offering prompt and local access to high-quality testing services.

