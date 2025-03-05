17.6 C
AAU laboratory of the Department of Soil Science gets NABL accreditation

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 4: The laboratory of the Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat has recently been awarded quality certificate by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) Accreditation.

An official of the University said that this is the first laboratory to be accredited by NABL in the University.

In order to assess the quality aspects of such laboratories, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certifies laboratories in India after rigorous assessment. . The official said that these laboratories are  involved in testing and analysis of soil, plants and other agricultural inputs for the farming community, tea estates, various companies and other institutes.

“This is a significant achievement and is the outcome of the untiring efforts of team work of Soil Science Department under the leadership of Dr Gayatri Goswami Kandali and guided by Dr DK Patgiri, retired Professor and Head. The entire process was facilitated and monitored by the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bidyut C Deka personally,” the official added.

The official said that the accreditation process was comprehensive and required meticulous preparation of various documents and materials which started in the month of June 2024. By systematically preparing the necessary materials and aligning the laboratory’s operations with NABL standards, the laboratory was able to achieve accreditation successfully, which will help in gaining stakeholders’ confidence towards quality testing and analysis.

“The department has a very high-quality organic input production unit also that produces quality materials like vermicompost, enriched compost, vermiwash, azolla compost, biochar, etc., for organic farming. The department follows a “No waste” policy for all biological materials,” the official further stated.

