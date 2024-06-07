IIT Guwahati Climbs to 344th in QS World University Rankings 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has made significant progress in the QS World University Rankings 2025, securing the 344th position globally with an overall score of 32.9. This marks a 20-place improvement from last year’s rankings.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, highlighted the importance of addressing internationalisation challenges to further boost the institute’s global standing. Since 2014, when IIT Guwahati was ranked in the 601-650 range, the institute has ascended 257 places.

In specific metrics, IIT Guwahati excelled in research citations per faculty, ranking 42nd globally. Additionally, it secured the 295th position in employer reputation and 480th in academic reputation.

The QS World University Rankings, established in 2004, evaluate institutes worldwide based on several parameters, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, employment outcomes, international research network, and sustainability. In the 2025 edition, 5,663 institutes were assessed, with 1,503 making the final rankings. In India, 46 institutes featured in this year’s rankings.

