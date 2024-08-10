IIT Guwahati Student from UP Found Dead in Hostel Room

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: In a tragic incident, a student from Uttar Pradesh at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the campus, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

- Advertisement -

The deceased has been identified as a male student, though his name has not been released pending notification of his family. The exact cause of death remains unknown at this time. According to sources, the body was discovered by fellow students who alerted the campus security.

The police were promptly informed, and they have since launched a probe into the matter. An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death, and further details are awaited.

This incident has raised concerns about student welfare and mental health on campus. IIT Guwahati officials have expressed their condolences to the student’s family and are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry. In the meantime, the campus community is in mourning as they come to terms with the loss of a fellow student.