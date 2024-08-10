30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

IIT Guwahati Student from UP Found Dead in Hostel Room

A student from Uttar Pradesh at IIT Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: In a tragic incident, a student from Uttar Pradesh at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the campus, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

- Advertisement -

The deceased has been identified as a male student, though his name has not been released pending notification of his family. The exact cause of death remains unknown at this time. According to sources, the body was discovered by fellow students who alerted the campus security.

The police were promptly informed, and they have since launched a probe into the matter. An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death, and further details are awaited.

This incident has raised concerns about student welfare and mental health on campus. IIT Guwahati officials have expressed their condolences to the student’s family and are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry. In the meantime, the campus community is in mourning as they come to terms with the loss of a fellow student.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Accuses USTM of “Flood Jihad,” Blames University for Guwahati...

The Hills Times -