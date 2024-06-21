Incessant Rains Trigger Landslide in Guwahati’s Patharquarry, Vehicle Buried Under Mud

HT Digital

June 21, Friday: Continuous rainfall in Guwahati has triggered a massive landslide in the Patharquarry area on Thursday, causing significant damage and raising serious safety concerns. The incident, which took place behind the Sagarika Marriage Hall, resulted in the collapse of a concrete wall and the complete burial of a Baleno vehicle under the mudslide.

The landslide, which occurred due to the persistent downpour, has been attributed to the alleged illegal mining of red soil from the hills and the unauthorized construction activities in the area. The individual responsible for the illegal construction has been identified as Padmeshwar Basumatary. The combination of these illegal activities and the relentless rain created a perfect storm, leading to the catastrophic landslide.

Residents of Patharquarry were jolted by the sudden collapse of the hill behind the marriage hall. The heavy rainfall had already made the area vulnerable, and the added pressure from illegal mining and construction exacerbated the situation. Witnesses described a terrifying scene as the concrete wall gave way, and a torrent of mud and debris cascaded down, burying the vehicle parked nearby.

Local authorities were quickly on the scene, assessing the damage and initiating rescue operations. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, but the incident has left the community in shock and highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulation and enforcement to prevent such disasters in the future.

The owner of the buried vehicle, still in shock, recounted how he had parked his car in what he thought was a safe spot. “I never imagined that something like this could happen. The rain was heavy, but we never expected the hill to give way. This is a wake-up call for all of us,” he said.

The Patharquarry landslide has raised several critical issues regarding urban planning and environmental regulation in Guwahati. Illegal mining activities, particularly the extraction of red soil, have been rampant in the region, destabilizing the hills and making them susceptible to landslides. Despite numerous warnings and previous incidents, illegal construction continues unabated, posing severe risks to residents and property.

Environmental activists and concerned citizens have long called for stricter enforcement of regulations to curb illegal mining and construction. This latest incident underscores the need for immediate action to prevent further tragedies. “This is not the first time we’ve seen such destruction due to illegal activities. It’s high time the authorities take stringent measures to stop this,” said a local activist.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has been alerted and is monitoring the situation closely. In the aftermath of the landslide, ASDMA officials are working to ensure that any further risks are mitigated and that the affected area is secured. Emergency services have been dispatched to clear the debris and assess the stability of the surrounding hills to prevent additional collapses.

Residents of Patharquarry are now demanding accountability and immediate action from the government to address the root causes of such incidents. “We live in constant fear during the monsoon season. The authorities need to take our safety seriously and stop these illegal activities,” said a concerned resident.

The incident also calls attention to the broader issue of climate resilience in urban planning. As extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change, cities like Guwahati must prioritize sustainable development and enforce regulations that protect both the environment and the populace.

In response to the landslide, the local administration has promised a thorough investigation into the illegal activities that contributed to the disaster. Officials have vowed to hold those responsible accountable and to take measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents. This incident will be thoroughly investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of illegal activities,” said a representative from the local administration.

As Guwahati recovers from this latest landslide, the community’s resilience will be tested. The hope is that this incident serves as a catalyst for meaningful change, leading to better enforcement of environmental regulations and safer living conditions for all residents.