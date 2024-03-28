Kamrup Metropolitan District administration initiatives for elderly

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration (KMDA) has taken special measures for voters over the age of 85 in connection to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it stated on Wednesday.

Accordingly, voters over the age of 85 will be able to cast their votes from their homes. According to the Kamrup Metropolitan District Election Department, voters of the said age in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency will get this facility through Form “12D” The city administration stated that it will also take special measures for voters with disabilities.

“Interested voters can collect the relevant forms from the website of the District Election Department or the District Administration. The city of Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has taken all necessary steps in this regard,” a PR stated.