Kamrup Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Unveils Water Supply Upgrade Plans

June 17, Monday: The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration today paid tribute to the historic sacrifice of forty-two martyrs, including the revered Kushal Konwar, in a poignant commemorative ceremony held at Nehru Park in Guwahati. The event, organized by the district administration, saw the attendance of numerous dignitaries and honoured guests who gathered to pay their respects and remember the martyrs’ enduring legacy.

Minister of Public Health Engineering and Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah, served as the chief guest and led the homage by paying his respects to the statue of Shaheed Kushal Konwar. In his speech, Minister Mallabaruah highlighted the significance of the day and reflected on the profound sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom. “Today’s auspicious day reminds us of the selflessness required to serve our nation. Kushal Konwar’s sacrifice, made with a smile, continues to inspire us with unparalleled motivation. The self-dignity we live with in today’s independent India is due to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters,” he stated.

He further emphasized the importance of honouring the freedom fighters’ legacy and shaping the India they envisioned. “The freedom fighters’ sacrifices have bestowed upon us an independent India, allowing us the golden opportunity to establish ourselves as a leading nation. We must remain steadfast in our determination to honour their legacy and shape the India they envisioned,” Minister Mallabaruah added.

Among the notable attendees were Bijli Kalita Medhi, MP from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, along with Kushal Konwar’s daughter-in-law Jamuna Konwar and his grandson Fatik Konwar. The event also saw the presence of State Freedom Fighters’ Conference President Radhanand Bora and other esteemed members such as Puneshwar Duvara, Gokul Gogoi, Jiten Bhagwati, Rohini Kumar Sharma Dalai, Abala Deka, Dwijendra Mohan Sharma, and Dhiren Sharma. Their presence added gravitas to the ceremony, underscoring the deep respect and gratitude the community holds for its freedom fighters.

In another significant development, Minister Mallabaruah addressed the urgent need to upgrade the water supply schemes in the north Guwahati region to meet the growing daily drinking water requirements. He convened a meeting with the District Commissioner, concerned officers, and ward commissioners of Kamrup district to discuss comprehensive plans for building a more robust and faultless water supply network. The minister reviewed the current water supply schemes managed by the Public Health Engineering in the Pandu region, stressing the necessity of upgrading existing schemes and implementing new projects to ensure an adequate water supply that meets the increasing demand in the region.

During his address, Minister Mallabaruah highlighted the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure to cater to the essential needs of the community. “Ensuring a reliable water supply is crucial for the well-being of our citizens. We are committed to upgrading our water supply systems to meet the growing demands and to provide a faultless service,” he remarked. This initiative aims to resolve the pressing water issues faced by the residents of north Guwahati, reflecting the administration’s dedication to addressing critical community needs.

The day’s events underscored the administration’s dual commitment to honouring the legacy of the freedom fighters and addressing the essential needs of the community. By paying homage to the martyrs and taking concrete steps towards improving infrastructure, the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration demonstrated a holistic approach to governance, combining respect for the past with proactive measures for the future.

As the ceremony concluded, the sense of reverence and gratitude for the sacrifices made by the martyrs lingered in the air. The administration’s efforts to remember and honour these sacrifices, while simultaneously working towards the betterment of the community, resonated deeply with those in attendance. The event at Nehru Park not only celebrated the heroes of the past but also paved the way for a more resilient and self-sufficient future for the people of Kamrup Metropolitan District.