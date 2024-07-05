30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
Kamrup (M) Admin issues helpline numbers for flood affected victims in Guwahati

For emergencies, residents are advised to contact the following helpline numbers: 0361-1077; Mobile: 9365429314

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration today has released the contact information for the District Emergency Operations Centre of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kamrup Metro to provide aid to victims affected by the floods.

For emergencies, residents are advised to contact the following helpline numbers: 0361-1077; Mobile: 9365429314

Taking to micro-blogging site X the Kamrup Metro District Administration announced, “In the greater interest of safety and security of the public in general Citizens of Guwahati experiencing issues due to urban flooding can contact the District Emergency Operations Centre of DDMA Kamrup M for any assistance
Contact Information
Number: 0361-1077
Mobile: 9365429314″

Earlier yesterday, the District Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup Metro issued a public advisory in order to protect the lives and property of the public.

However, the advisory further cautions that failure to comply with the issued guidelines could lead to legal consequences under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant legislation.

Furthermore, the Kamrup Metro District Administration in Assam stressed the significance of these measures to safeguard the safety and well-being of the people in case the flood situation deteriorates.

Arunachal CM urges public to contribute inputs for state budget 2024-25

The Hills Times -
