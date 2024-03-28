20 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Minor girl raped amidst Holi festivities in city

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: A minor girl was allegedly raped inside a moving car in Guwahati amidst Holi festivities on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The accused has been identified as Inamul Ali, who, accompanied by his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali.

According to sources the trio picked up three girls from Bhagaduttapur in Kahilipara.

As per reports, the girls were drugged and intoxicated during the incident. Inamul Ali has been accused of raping the minor girl in the presence of his friends and two other young girls.

Sources said that the incident has been recorded on their phones.

- Advertisement -

Following the incident, the victim girl was abandoned in critical condition at her residence in Kahilipara. Currently, she is receiving medical attention at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to address her physical and emotional trauma.

In response to the distressing situation, authorities at a police outpost in Bhagaduttapur have filed a case under number 262/24. While two of the perpetrators, Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, have been detained in Hatigaon and Azara respectively, the primary accused, Inamul Ali, remains at large.

10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I am back home: Sunil Grover on ‘The Great Indian Kapil...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water