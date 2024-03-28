Minor girl raped amidst Holi festivities in city

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: A minor girl was allegedly raped inside a moving car in Guwahati amidst Holi festivities on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Inamul Ali, who, accompanied by his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali.

According to sources the trio picked up three girls from Bhagaduttapur in Kahilipara.

As per reports, the girls were drugged and intoxicated during the incident. Inamul Ali has been accused of raping the minor girl in the presence of his friends and two other young girls.

Sources said that the incident has been recorded on their phones.

Following the incident, the victim girl was abandoned in critical condition at her residence in Kahilipara. Currently, she is receiving medical attention at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to address her physical and emotional trauma.

In response to the distressing situation, authorities at a police outpost in Bhagaduttapur have filed a case under number 262/24. While two of the perpetrators, Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, have been detained in Hatigaon and Azara respectively, the primary accused, Inamul Ali, remains at large.