Narcotics Bust in Guwahati: Major Arrests as STF Cracks Down on Drug Trade

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 2: In a decisive move against the smuggling and peddling of narcotics, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a successful raid in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler and the recovery of a significant quantity of suspected heroin. This operation is part of Assam Police’s broader efforts to combat the rising threat of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.

Acting on reliable information, the STF conducted a raid in the Rehabari locality on the footpath of A.K. Azad Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Paltan Bazar Police Station. The raid, which took place on Tuesday evening, culminated in the arrest of a suspected narcotics peddler who was found in possession of a cache of heroin. The accused, identified as Mohidul Islam, is a 38-year-old originally hailing from Ghoramara-Gaon, which falls under the Chaygaon Police Station in Kamrup district. He is currently residing in Fatasil Ambari in Kamrup Metropolitan.

During the raid, the STF recovered 23 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of approximately 29 grams. In addition to the narcotics, the authorities also seized a mobile phone from the accused. Following the arrest, legal formalities were initiated to proceed with the investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

This raid is part of an ongoing series of operations carried out by Assam Police, aimed at curbing the trafficking and distribution of narcotics in the state. Over the past several months, law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region. Despite several high-profile arrests and drug seizures, the narcotics trade continues to pose a major challenge to the state’s security and public health.

The arrest of Mohidul Islam comes on the heels of another significant raid conducted by the STF just days earlier. On September 27, a raid was carried out on the Lalmati Forest Road, near Amalprava Das Sikhsha Pratisthan, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. During this operation, the STF apprehended another notorious drug peddler, seizing a Matte Black Honda DIO vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EV 1341, which was being used by the suspect to transport narcotics.

In the Basistha raid, police recovered a total of 74 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 86 grams, and a mobile phone. The individual arrested in connection with this case was identified as Gourob Mandal, a 25-year-old originally from Kokrajhar, currently residing in Basistha, Guwahati. Mandal is believed to be a key figure in a local drug distribution network, and his arrest represents a significant breakthrough in the STF’s ongoing operations.

Both arrests are part of a larger campaign by the Assam Police to combat the illicit drug trade. The state has been grappling with an influx of narcotic substances in recent years, with Guwahati often serving as a transit point for drugs being smuggled into various parts of the Northeast and beyond. The authorities are determined to stem the flow of these substances, which have a devastating impact on communities, particularly vulnerable youth who are often the target of drug peddlers.

STF teams have been conducting operations in multiple parts of the state to address this growing threat. These raids are the result of meticulous planning and intelligence gathering, with the STF working closely with local police stations and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in the narcotics trade are brought to justice.

The latest arrests highlight the commitment of Assam Police to eradicate drug-related crimes, but they also underscore the scale of the challenge. While the arrests of peddlers and the seizures of narcotics represent important victories in the fight against drugs, there remains much work to be done to dismantle the networks that operate behind the scenes.

As the legal processes against the suspects move forward, the Assam Police are continuing to intensify their efforts to track down other individuals involved in the drug trade. Public awareness campaigns are also being conducted to educate citizens about the dangers of narcotics and to encourage community participation in reporting suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

The ongoing raids and operations by the STF and Assam Police serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by the narcotics trade in Assam. However, with sustained efforts and the cooperation of the public, there is hope that law enforcement will be able to make significant inroads in curbing the flow of narcotics and ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Guwahati and the entire state.