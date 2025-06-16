29.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

Woman Assaults On-Duty Traffic Cop After Road Mishap in Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 16: There was a dramatic scuffle on Sunday evening in Guwahati when a woman allegedly attacked a traffic police constable on duty after a road accident involving a scooter. This took place outside the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Silpukhuri, with people passing by and other drivers witnessing the scene.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the incident turned violent after a scooter crashed into a car near the intersection. After the accident occurred, a woman alighted from the car, opened the window of the traffic police officer, who was directing traffic at the location, and started abusing the officer verbally.

Related Posts:

Witnesses stated that the argument soon escalated. Out of rage, the woman physically assaulted the officer in broad daylight, causing pandemonium on the streets. Even though the officer was in uniform and conducting his official business, he was treated to verbal and physical abuse.

Within a short while of the accident, Chandmari police reached the spot and arrested the woman and her husband, who had been driving the car that was involved in the accident. The scooter rider was also apprehended for interrogation as part of the current inquiry into the accident.

View all stories
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Guwahati; Authorities Urge Caution

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape