Woman Assaults On-Duty Traffic Cop After Road Mishap in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, JUNE 16: There was a dramatic scuffle on Sunday evening in Guwahati when a woman allegedly attacked a traffic police constable on duty after a road accident involving a scooter. This took place outside the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Silpukhuri, with people passing by and other drivers witnessing the scene.

As per reports, the incident turned violent after a scooter crashed into a car near the intersection. After the accident occurred, a woman alighted from the car, opened the window of the traffic police officer, who was directing traffic at the location, and started abusing the officer verbally.

Witnesses stated that the argument soon escalated. Out of rage, the woman physically assaulted the officer in broad daylight, causing pandemonium on the streets. Even though the officer was in uniform and conducting his official business, he was treated to verbal and physical abuse.

Within a short while of the accident, Chandmari police reached the spot and arrested the woman and her husband, who had been driving the car that was involved in the accident. The scooter rider was also apprehended for interrogation as part of the current inquiry into the accident.