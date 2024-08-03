Panel Formed to Tackle Rukminigaon Flooding in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: In a decisive move to address the chronic flooding in Rukminigaon, Guwahati authorities have established a dedicated panel to tackle the issue. The formation of this panel comes in response to the persistent inundation that has plagued the area, affecting the lives of residents and disrupting daily activities.

The newly formed panel comprises experts in urban planning, civil engineering, and water management, along with representatives from local government bodies. Their primary objective is to devise and implement effective solutions to mitigate the flooding, which has been a longstanding concern for the community.

According to officials, the panel will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current drainage infrastructure in Rukminigaon and identify the root causes of the frequent flooding. This will involve a thorough examination of the existing drainage systems, potential blockages, and the overall topography of the area.

One of the key members of the panel, Dr. Anil Kumar, an expert in water management, emphasized the importance of a systematic approach to resolving the issue. “Our goal is to develop a sustainable and long-term solution to the flooding problem in Rukminigaon. We will be looking at various factors, including the capacity of the current drainage network, potential improvements, and community involvement in maintaining the infrastructure,” he said.

Residents of Rukminigaon have welcomed the formation of the panel, expressing hope that this initiative will bring much-needed relief to the area. Frequent flooding has not only caused damage to property but also posed significant health risks and disrupted daily life.

In addition to technical assessments, the panel plans to engage with the local community to gather input and feedback on the proposed solutions. Public consultations and awareness campaigns will be conducted to ensure that residents are informed about the measures being taken and their role in preventing future flooding.

The establishment of this panel underscores the commitment of Guwahati authorities to addressing urban infrastructure challenges and improving the quality of life for its citizens. With the panel’s expertise and collaborative approach, there is optimism that Rukminigaon will soon see significant improvements in its drainage system, ultimately alleviating the flooding problem.

As the panel begins its work, regular updates will be provided to the public to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the proposed solutions. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for addressing similar issues in other parts of Guwahati and beyond.