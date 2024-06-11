Urban affairs minister reviews Mission Flood Free Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: State housing and urban affairs and irrigation minister Ashok Singhal on Monday reviewed progress of Mission Flood Free Guwahati, Mission Amrut and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Senior officials of the technical branch of the state housing and urban affairs department and directorate of urban and rural planning were also present on the occasion.

The minister discussed the long-term measures to be undertaken under Mission Flood Free Guwahati to pave the way for an effective solution to the perennial problem of artificial flooding in the city

Noting that excess water coming down from the hills of Meghalaya as one of the reasons behind artificial flooding in the city, Singhal brainstormed on ideas to divert the water directly to Deepor Beel or Brahmaputra without allowing the water to enter the city.

The minister also held discussions regarding complete decontamination of the sewerage system of the city. He laid stress on cleaning the natural water sources, stopping illegal excavation and illegal construction in the interest of freeing sewers, rivers and reservoirs. He stressed on taking effective measures to prevent encroachment. He directed the officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Mission Flood Free Guwahati to work in coordination with the councils of the civic body as well as the forest department for this purpose.

In another important meeting held on Monday, the latest status of urban drinking water supply schemes undertaken in various cities of the state under Amrut 2.0 was reviewed. The meeting also reviewed the Nagaon Water Supply Scheme worth Rs 238.33 crore, Dibrugarh Water Supply Scheme worth Rs 193.93 crore and Silchar Water Supply Scheme worth Rs 177.47 crore under the first phase of the mission. Singhal also took stock of water supply schemes under Amrut 2.0 in Bihpuria, Jorhat, North Lakhimpur, Lakhipur (Kachar), Kokrajhar (2nd phase), and Rangia.

Singhal also emphasised on solid waste management, wastewater management, proper supervision of public toilets and ensuring 100 per cent garbage collection from the houses of residents of different municipalities under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). He also held two other important meetings with the technical branch of the housing and urban affairs department and top officials of the directorate of urban and rural planning.

The meetings were attended by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority vice-chairperson Mukuta Deka, commissioner-secretary of housing and urban affairs department Kabita Padmanabhan, Guwahati Municipal Corporation commissioner Meghnidhi Dahal and Kamrup (Metropolitan) district commissioner Sumit Sattawan among others.