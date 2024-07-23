Passenger Count at Guwahati Airport Rises Significantly in Q1 2024

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: Guwahati Airport has reported a significant increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a robust growth in air travel demand in the region. The rise in passenger count underscores the airport’s growing importance as a key aviation hub in Northeast India.

According to recent data, the airport saw a notable uptick in the number of passengers, driven by increased domestic travel and improved connectivity. The enhanced infrastructure and efficient services at the airport have also contributed to this surge, making it a preferred choice for travelers.

Airport authorities have been working diligently to accommodate the rising number of passengers, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced passenger experience. The positive trend in passenger traffic is expected to continue, further boosting the region’s economic growth and tourism potential.

This growth trajectory highlights the success of various initiatives aimed at expanding the airport’s capacity and improving service quality. As Guwahati Airport continues to evolve, it stands poised to play a crucial role in the development of the aviation sector in Northeast India.