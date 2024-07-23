30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Passenger Count at Guwahati Airport Rises Significantly in Q1 2024

Guwahati Airport experiences a significant rise in passenger count in Q1 2024, indicating robust growth in air travel demand in the region.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: Guwahati Airport has reported a significant increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a robust growth in air travel demand in the region. The rise in passenger count underscores the airport’s growing importance as a key aviation hub in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -

According to recent data, the airport saw a notable uptick in the number of passengers, driven by increased domestic travel and improved connectivity. The enhanced infrastructure and efficient services at the airport have also contributed to this surge, making it a preferred choice for travelers.

Airport authorities have been working diligently to accommodate the rising number of passengers, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced passenger experience. The positive trend in passenger traffic is expected to continue, further boosting the region’s economic growth and tourism potential.

This growth trajectory highlights the success of various initiatives aimed at expanding the airport’s capacity and improving service quality. As Guwahati Airport continues to evolve, it stands poised to play a crucial role in the development of the aviation sector in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Budget 2024: Key Highlights

The Hills Times -