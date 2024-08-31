PepsiCo Foundation to Transform Waste Management in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: PepsiCo Foundation, in collaboration with Recity Network, has launched a new initiative to transform the waste management ecosystem in Guwahati. This project aims to make the city cleaner and more sustainable by enhancing solid waste management practices and promoting recycling.

The initiative will focus on improving the efficiency of waste collection, segregation, and processing across the city. It aims to establish a sustainable model for managing solid waste by involving local communities, informal waste pickers, and stakeholders to create an inclusive and efficient system. The program will also provide skill development training to waste collectors, equipping them with better tools and knowledge to handle waste more effectively.

According to PepsiCo Foundation, the project is expected to divert a significant amount of waste from landfills, reduce environmental pollution, and create a circular economy model by promoting recycling. The foundation has committed to enhancing waste infrastructure, raising awareness among citizens about the importance of waste segregation at the source, and fostering partnerships with local authorities to ensure the program’s success.

Recity Network, a waste management and circular economy expert, will play a crucial role in implementing the program by leveraging its expertise in building sustainable waste ecosystems. The project is part of PepsiCo Foundation’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with its vision of achieving a circular economy.

The initiative is expected to create a cleaner environment in Guwahati, improve the livelihoods of waste workers, and serve as a model for other cities in India to adopt sustainable waste management practices.